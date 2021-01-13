SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 946.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

