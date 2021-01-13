B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Plans Dividend of GBX 20

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BME stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 559.37 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

