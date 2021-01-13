Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMY)

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NMY stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
