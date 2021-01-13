Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMY)

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NMY stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Get Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.