Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.90.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
