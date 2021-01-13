iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 452.3% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a growth of 452.3% from the December 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.