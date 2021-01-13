AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Jan 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

AGNC stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

