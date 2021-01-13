FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Knowles Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Knowles in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KN. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of KN opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

