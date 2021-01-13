Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.93 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54,850.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

