FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$29.95 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.52 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.12. The company has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.