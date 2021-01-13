Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $175,918.91 and approximately $36,608.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.