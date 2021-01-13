Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

NYSE:KAR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 349,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

