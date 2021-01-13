Alibaba Group Holding Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

