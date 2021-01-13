Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,074 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

