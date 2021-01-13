Tatro Capital LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

