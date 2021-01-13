Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

