Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORIX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IX opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ORIX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at $20,633,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

