$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $44.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

