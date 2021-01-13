Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.