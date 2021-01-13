Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,606,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $7,594,000.

VGT opened at $353.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

