iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

