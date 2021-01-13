Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 5.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 53.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.