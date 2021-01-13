LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $100.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

RAMP stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,511,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,751 shares of company stock worth $13,488,178. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

