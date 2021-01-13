Jefferies Financial Group Increases Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $35.00

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTA. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 50.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.