Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FRCOY stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.