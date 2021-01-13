Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FRCOY stock opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.