Tatro Capital LLC Sells 686 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.