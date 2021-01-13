Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $415.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

