OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Shares of OGI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

