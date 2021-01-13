Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Acquires 3,021 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $93.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

