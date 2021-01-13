Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

