Pacifica Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BidaskClub lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rowe lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

