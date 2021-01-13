Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

