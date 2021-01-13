Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:GGM opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
