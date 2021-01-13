Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GGM opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

