Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Holdings Raised by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.