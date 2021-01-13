iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,818.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 156,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.