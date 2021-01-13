BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BSE opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
