Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $282.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

