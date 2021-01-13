Oppenheimer Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $190.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $152.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,532. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

