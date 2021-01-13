Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Cut by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.