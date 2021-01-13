Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

ADP stock opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.31. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

