Niobium Coin Achieves Market Cap of $353,026.86 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $353,026.86 and approximately $27.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

