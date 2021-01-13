Sentinel Protocol One Day Volume Hits $987,053.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $987,053.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

