Cream (CRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $43,794.25 and approximately $127.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.23 or 0.99548357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00376629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00612597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00141633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00026416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

