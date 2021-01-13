Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45,943 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,720.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,789 shares of company stock worth $1,636,171 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

