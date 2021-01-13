Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

KMX opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

