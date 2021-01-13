Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,641 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.