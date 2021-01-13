BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

