Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.