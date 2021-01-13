Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.65

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 110773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock worth $15,269,657. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sonos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 197.6% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

