Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.25

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.25 and last traded at $92.71, with a volume of 711067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

