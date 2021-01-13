QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The company has a market cap of $979.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,734.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

